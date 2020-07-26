Stellar Africagold (CVE:SPX) Shares Down 16.7%

Stellar Africagold (CVE:SPX)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 75,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 79,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 million and a PE ratio of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Stellar Africagold Company Profile (CVE:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the 80% owned Balandougou gold project located in Guinea. The company was formerly known as Stellar Pacific Ventures Inc and changed its name to Stellar AfricaGold Inc in March 2013.

