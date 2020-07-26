Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded by Cfra to Buy

Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

