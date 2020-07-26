Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 480 ($5.91) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 395 ($4.86).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.49) target price (down previously from GBX 730 ($8.98)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 500 ($6.15) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 549.93 ($6.77).

STAN stock opened at GBX 426.30 ($5.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 499.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740.80 ($9.12).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500.90 ($14,153.21). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.81), for a total value of £64,397.70 ($79,248.95).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

