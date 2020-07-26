SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) & Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Head to Head Comparison

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

This table compares SPS Commerce and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.72% 11.07% 8.90% Datadog N/A N/A N/A

96.1% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Datadog shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Datadog’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $279.12 million 9.02 $33.71 million $0.99 72.80 Datadog $362.78 million 70.01 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -565.60

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SPS Commerce and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 3 4 1 2.75 Datadog 0 8 9 0 2.53

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.03%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $74.38, indicating a potential downside of 12.32%. Given SPS Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Datadog.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Datadog on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items. The company offers Trading Partner Community solution, which enables retailers, grocers, and distributors to introduce changes to their supply chain requirements to their trading partner community, and onboard new vendors to receive their first orders; Trading Partner Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that allow customers to enhance their visibility and analysis of their supply chains; Trading Partner Sourcing solutions that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions through retailer, supplier, and logistic sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.