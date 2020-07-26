Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a market cap of $373.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

