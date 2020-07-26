Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 519 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.