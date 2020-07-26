Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPKE. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Spark Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 32.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Spark Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Spark Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 184,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spark Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

