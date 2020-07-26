SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Trading 0.5% Higher

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.07, 24,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 424% from the average session volume of 4,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

