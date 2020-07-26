Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCCAF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

