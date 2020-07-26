SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded SITE Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.65.

SITE Centers stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

