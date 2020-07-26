Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.