Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSD stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.37. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $95.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

