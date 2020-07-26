SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target Raised to GBX 35

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHI. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a restricted rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 64.29 ($0.79).

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 30.80 ($0.38) on Thursday. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 139.50 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.89. The company has a market capitalization of $363.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.25.

SIG (LON:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) by GBX (4.70) (($0.06)). On average, sell-side analysts predict that SIG will post 1191.6889958 EPS for the current year.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

