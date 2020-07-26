Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.35. Serabi Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 97 ($1.19).

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

