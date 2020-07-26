Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Serabi Gold stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.35. Serabi Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 97 ($1.19).
About Serabi Gold
