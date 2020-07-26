Seagate Technology (STX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,044. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.