Scotiabank Raises Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $47.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linamar from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded Linamar to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Linamar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Linamar from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linamar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. Linamar has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

