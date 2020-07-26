Scotiabank Raises Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $155.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $117.51.

