Scotiabank Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $72.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

