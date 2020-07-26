Scotiabank Boosts Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to $600.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $580.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

FRFHF stock opened at $317.67 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a twelve month low of $223.52 and a twelve month high of $481.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($47.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.