Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$395.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$369.25.

CP stock opened at C$367.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$349.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$332.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$376.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

