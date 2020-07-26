SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.90%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

SBFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

