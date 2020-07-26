Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

