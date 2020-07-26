SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.37. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

