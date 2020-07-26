SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAXPY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAMPO OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SAMPO OYJ/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SAMPO OYJ/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.27%.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SAMPO OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAMPO OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.