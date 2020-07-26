Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Safestyle UK stock opened at GBX 28.10 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 million and a PE ratio of -7.03. Safestyle UK has a 52-week low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 78 ($0.96). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.56.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

