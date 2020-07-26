Royal Bank of Canada Raises Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $2.75

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.05 to $2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.57.

KELTF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

