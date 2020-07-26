Royal Bank of Canada Increases Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($38.52) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,950 ($36.30) to GBX 2,900 ($35.69) in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($31.38) to GBX 3,250 ($40.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,983.89 ($36.72).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,796 ($34.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 26.73 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($44.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,783.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,828.54.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($34.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,277.70 ($10,186.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 304 shares of company stock worth $852,848.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

