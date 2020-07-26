Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $140.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 799,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

