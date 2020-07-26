Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the first quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

