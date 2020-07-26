Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.90-7.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.90-7.70 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $230.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

