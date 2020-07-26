Robert Michael McTighe Purchases 3,500 Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) insider Robert Michael McTighe purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of £25,935 ($31,916.07).

IGG stock opened at GBX 745.50 ($9.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. IG Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.05 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 873.47 ($10.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 811.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 730.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 30.24 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IGG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.58) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IG Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 835 ($10.28).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

