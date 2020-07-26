Rexnord (RXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Rexnord has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rexnord to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $142,122.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $584,453.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,222.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.