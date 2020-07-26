Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Foundation Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.50. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 35.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 785,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,106 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,563,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 99,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 90,962 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

