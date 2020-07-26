Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

NYSE NEM opened at $66.75 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $69.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $671,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,593. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.