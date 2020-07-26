Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.51.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $505.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $561.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $159,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MarketAxess by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after buying an additional 113,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

