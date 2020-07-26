Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kingstone Companies Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KINS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 2.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 978,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 305,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

