Repare Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RPTX) Quiet Period To Expire on July 29th

Repare Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RPTX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 29th. Repare Therapeutics had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $21.55 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

