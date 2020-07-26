Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) PT Raised to GBX 550

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 550 ($6.77) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rentokil Initial to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 420 ($5.17) in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rentokil Initial to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 560 ($6.89) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 570 ($7.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 483.36 ($5.95).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 544.20 ($6.70) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 512.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 471.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 5.06 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 549.40 ($6.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75.

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £477.40 ($587.50), for a total value of £1,432,200 ($1,762,490.77).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.