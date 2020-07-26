Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Renold (LON:RNO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Renold stock opened at GBX 10.85 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.99. Renold has a 52-week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.90 ($0.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Renold alerts:

Renold (LON:RNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renold will post 543.0000494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Harper purchased 105,200 shares of Renold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,520 ($12,946.10).

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.