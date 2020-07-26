Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Renishaw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.05. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

