Relx (LON:REL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,015

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,080 ($25.60) to GBX 2,015 ($24.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Relx to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,010 ($24.74) price target on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($25.35) target price on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,935 ($23.81).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 1,671 ($20.56) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,858.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,860.25. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73.

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.60 ($0.45) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relx will post 101.6977267 earnings per share for the current year.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.