Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Raised to GBX 6,300

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($60.30) to GBX 6,300 ($77.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,900 ($97.22) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($98.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,400 ($66.45) to GBX 5,200 ($63.99) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,370 ($90.70).
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 7,712 ($94.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion and a PE ratio of -14.84. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,318.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,571.37.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.