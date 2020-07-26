Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Raised to GBX 6,300

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($60.30) to GBX 6,300 ($77.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,900 ($97.22) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($98.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,400 ($66.45) to GBX 5,200 ($63.99) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,370 ($90.70).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 7,712 ($94.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion and a PE ratio of -14.84. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,318.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,571.37.

In related news, insider Nicandro Durante bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, for a total transaction of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

