Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading Down 1.3%

Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVY)’s stock price were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.62, approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIVY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 90,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at $182,000.

