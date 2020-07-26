Reach (LON:RCH) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Reach (LON:RCH) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Reach in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 65.20 ($0.80) on Thursday. Reach has a one year low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 186.86 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of $195.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.54.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

