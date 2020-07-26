RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RBB stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $260.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 397,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,110. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

