Raymond James Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$398.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$375.00 to C$398.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$369.25.

CP stock opened at C$367.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$349.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$332.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$376.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,678.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

