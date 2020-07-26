RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.26. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $31.05.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.