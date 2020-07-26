QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $593.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. Research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $124,134.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,253.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,441 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

