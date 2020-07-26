Quilter (LON:QLT) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 155 ($1.91).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quilter has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 155 ($1.91).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.95 ($2.20).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

