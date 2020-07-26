Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WTFC. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of WTFC opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

